Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is reportedly in contention for a managerial role with Algeria.

Aitor Karanka has reportedly emerged as a potential candidate for the managerial role with Algeria.

Last month, Premier League side Middlesbrough announced that they had parted company with the Spaniard after 171 games, but it appears that he could be in line for a quick return to the dugout.

According to Algerian website dzfoot.com, Karanka may be given the job with the Desert Warriors in the near future.

It has previously been reported that Karanka could be provided with a role on the backroom staff at Manchester United due to his close connections with Jose Mourinho.

However, Karanka could be attracted by the challenge of trying to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, although Algeria are currently sitting bottom of their group with four matches remaining.