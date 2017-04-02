Manchester United offer Aitor Karanka backroom role at Old Trafford?

Aitor Karanka, manager of Middlesborough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Middlesborough at Molineux Stadium on October 24, 2015
A report claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is open to the prospect of working with Aitor Karanka once again, a month after he was sacked by Middlesbrough.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 10:33 UK

Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka could reportedly make a quick return to Premier League coaching after being offered a backroom position by Manchester United.

The 43-year-old, who was sacked by the Smoggies last month following a poor run of form, knows United boss Jose Mourinho well following their time together at Real Madrid.

Karanka and Mourinho remain close friends, with the Portuguese hitting out at Boro players for the way they treated him in the final days of his four-year reign, and they may now link-up once again.

According to The Sun, Karanka has been offered a role as part of the Red Devils' coaching staff, though it will not be as Mourinho's right-hand man like at Madrid.

The Spanish boss is also said to have received offers from La Liga clubs, however, and may hold out for a return to his homeland in the coming weeks.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
