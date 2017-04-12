New Transfer Talk header

Jakub Jankto reveals Premier League, La Liga ambition

Arsene Wenger manager of Arsenal gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadiumon December 5, 2015
Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto reveals that he wants to leave Italy in order to sample football in either Spain or England.
Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto has revealed that he wants to "try new experiences" and has talked-up a move to either the Premier League or La Liga.

The 21-year-old, who has been linked with Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City, has scored five times and provided four assists in 23 Serie A appearances this season.

A host of clubs have been linked with a move for the Czech Republic international this summer, and the central midfielder has conceded that he wants to leave Italian football.

"For a long-term future I don't see myself still in Italy," Jankto told Tuttosport. "I'd like to try new experiences, maybe in the Premier League or La Liga."

Jankto joined Udinese from Slavia Prague in 2014, but spent last season on loan with Serie B side Ascoli.

