Manchester City winger Jesus Navas will reportedly return to Sevilla at the end of his contract in the summer.

Jesus Navas has reportedly identified Sevilla as his preferred destination in the summer.

The winger's contract at Manchester City is due to expire at the end of the season and with no new deal in the pipeline, he is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium.

It has been suggested that Roma are prepared to offer him an opportunity in Italy but according to The Telegraph, he wants to return to his former club.

Before linking up with City in 2013, Navas scored 26 goals in 315 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga outfit, but he has failed to hit the heights of his time in Spain while competing in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old has made just 15 starts in all competitions during the current campaign.