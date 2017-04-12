New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Torino make formal request to have Joe Hart on loan for another season

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Serie A side Torino are reported to have made a formal request to Manchester City to have Joe Hart on loan for another season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 19:35 UK

Torino have made a formal request to Manchester City for Joe Hart to spend another season on loan at the Stadio Olimpico, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has become a fan favourite in Turin after being shipped out on loan by Pep Guardiola, making 29 Serie A appearances for the historic club.

According to Sky Sports News, Torino are eager to secure Hart's services for another season, but Man City are said to be more interested in a permanent deal for the England goalkeeper.

In addition, Hart himself is thought to be looking for a fresh challenge and is reportedly keen to ply his trade in the Premier League once again.

Everton and Leicester City are just two of the clubs rumoured to be interested in Hart, who made 266 appearances during his 10-year spell at Man City prior to his loan switch.

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Claudio Bravo denies City exit reports
>
View our homepages for Joe Hart, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Report: Torino make formal request to have Joe Hart on loan for another season
 Jesus Navas in action during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Manchester City midfielder Jesus Navas to return to Spain in summer?
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City 'chasing Barcelona youngster Marc Cucurella'
Toure praises teammate's influence at CityAlexis Sanchez close to Man City switch?Guardiola 'wants Zaha as part of overhaul'Guardiola compares Bravo to Neuer, Ter StegenGuardiola hails makeshift right-back Navas
Result: Man City make light work of HullTeam News: Four changes for CityLive Commentary: Manchester City 3-1 Hull City - as it happenedGuardiola: 'Silva doing an outstanding job'Guardiola pleased with Kompany, Delph displays
> Manchester City Homepage
More Torino News
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Report: Torino make formal request to have Joe Hart on loan for another season
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Report: Chelsea, Manchester United join race for Andrea Belotti
 A general view during the Serie A match between Torino FC and Calcio Catania at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on November 24, 2013
Agent: 'Lyanco picked Torino over Juventus'
Belotti "definitely" will not leave TorinoJoe Hart open to another loan spellJames urges Hart to join JuventusSeaman: 'Hart still England's best'Joe Hart "truly happy" to be at Torino
Barcelona 'hold Andrea Belotti talks'Southampton 'join race for Joe Hart'Hart: 'I don't expect Man City return'Agent: 'Man City yet to discuss Hart future'Hart amazed by "positive vibes" in Turin
> Torino Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 