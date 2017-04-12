Serie A side Torino are reported to have made a formal request to Manchester City to have Joe Hart on loan for another season.

The 29-year-old has become a fan favourite in Turin after being shipped out on loan by Pep Guardiola, making 29 Serie A appearances for the historic club.

According to Sky Sports News, Torino are eager to secure Hart's services for another season, but Man City are said to be more interested in a permanent deal for the England goalkeeper.

In addition, Hart himself is thought to be looking for a fresh challenge and is reportedly keen to ply his trade in the Premier League once again.

Everton and Leicester City are just two of the clubs rumoured to be interested in Hart, who made 266 appearances during his 10-year spell at Man City prior to his loan switch.