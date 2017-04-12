New Transfer Talk header

Jose Mourinho: 'David de Gea not distracted by Real Madrid transfer talk'

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho does not believe that goalkeeper David De Gea is being distracted by renewed talk of a possible move to Real Madrid.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has played down reports of David De Gea being distracted by renewed talk of a possible move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been linked to Los Blancos numerous times over the years after his proposed transfer to the Bernabeu fell through in 2015.

Ahead of United's Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anderlecht, these reports have resurfaced, but Mourinho is adamant that his player will remain focused until the end of the season.

"I am not interested in the speculation," the Portuguese coach told Sky Sports News. "I think if the player is [affected by speculation], he shouldn't, because we are playing for very important things and every match for us is crucial.

"In the Premier League, we lose a match and the top four gets almost impossible. If we lose in the Europa League, we are in trouble. Every match demands from every one of us total focus.

"I think I don't see David with any problem related to this. End of the season is a time where players can be thinking about what is going to happen with their careers. But that is the end of the season."

The 26-year-old was left out of last weekend's 3-0 win over Sunderland, with the club citing an injury as the reason for his absence.

David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Man Utd worried De Gea distracted by Real?
