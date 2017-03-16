Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Romelu Lukaku questions Everton's ambition to win silverware

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku claims that the club cannot continue to live off past glories and must spend big if they are to match his own ambitions of winning trophies.

Joe Hart "truly happy" to be on loan with Torino

Joe Hart tells Torino fans that he is 'very grateful for everything they have given him' during his time on loan from Manchester City.

Agent: 'Arsenal interested in Stuttgart midfielder Berkay Ozcan'

The agent of Turkey Under-21s international Berkay Ozcan claims that Arsenal have the Stuttgart midfielder "on their list" of potential summer signings.

Chelsea planning double summer swoop to replace Diego Costa?

A report claims that Chelsea are hopeful of signing Alvaro Morata and Romelu Lukaku for a combined £95m in the summer, which will be funded by Diego Costa's exit.

Bruno Martins Indi close to agreeing new Stoke City deal

On-loan Stoke City defender Bruno Martins Indi says that an agreement over a permanent stay at the bet365 Stadium is "almost there".

Manchester United join race for Celtic forward Moussa Dembele?

Manchester United could potentially look to join the summer race for Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, according to a report in the press.

Salomon Kalou extends Hertha Berlin stay

Ivory Coast striker Salomon Kalou signs a new contract extension with Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin.

Bastian Schweinsteiger agrees Major League Soccer switch?

A report claims that Bastian Schweinsteiger is to join MLS side Chicago Fire at the end of the Premier League season, where he will earn £90,000 a week in wages.

Bayern Munich 'hold talks with Liverpool target Julian Brandt'

Bayern Munich reportedly hold talks with Liverpool target Julian Brandt ahead of a potential summer move.

Arsenal to move for Eibar defender Florian Lejeune this summer?

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Eibar defender Florian Lejeune ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ryan Sessegnon to snub Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur for Fulham stay?

Ryan Sessegnon reportedly decides to sign a pre-contract agreement with Fulham, despite rumoured interest from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Report: Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller keen to join Manchester United

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller is reportedly keen on moving to Manchester United.

Everton chief Farhad Moshiri 'not worried' about Romelu Lukaku's contract snub

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri says that Romelu Lukaku's decision to snub a new contract is "not an issue".

Chelsea confident of re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton?

Chelsea are reportedly confident of signing Romelu Lukaku this summer after the striker opted against signing a new contract at Everton.