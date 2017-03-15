Bayern Munich reportedly hold talks with Liverpool target Julian Brandt ahead of a potential summer move.

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt.

The 20-year-old winger is rumoured to be a transfer target for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is believed to be keen to strengthen his attacking options.

However, it seems as though he will face competition from the Bundesliga giants, who have made steps towards recruiting the German international.

According to Bild, Bayern have already held talks with Brandt ahead of a potential switch to the Allianz Arena.

The report adds that a release clause of €12.5m (£10.8m) can be triggered in 2018, one year before the player's Leverkusen contract expires.