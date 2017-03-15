New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bayern Munich 'hold talks with Liverpool target Julian Brandt'

Julian Brandt of Germany is challenged by Berenfelos Nikita of Latvia during the match between U19 Latvia and U19 Germany in the U19 Euro Qualifier on October 12, 2013
© Getty Images
Bayern Munich reportedly hold talks with Liverpool target Julian Brandt ahead of a potential summer move.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 13:07 UK

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt.

The 20-year-old winger is rumoured to be a transfer target for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is believed to be keen to strengthen his attacking options.

However, it seems as though he will face competition from the Bundesliga giants, who have made steps towards recruiting the German international.

According to Bild, Bayern have already held talks with Brandt ahead of a potential switch to the Allianz Arena.

The report adds that a release clause of €12.5m (£10.8m) can be triggered in 2018, one year before the player's Leverkusen contract expires.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Read Next:
Liverpool to face Bayern in friendly?
>
View our homepages for Julian Brandt, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Julian Brandt of Germany is challenged by Berenfelos Nikita of Latvia during the match between U19 Latvia and U19 Germany in the U19 Euro Qualifier on October 12, 2013
Bayern Munich 'hold talks with Liverpool target Julian Brandt'
 Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Ryan Sessegnon to snub Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur for Fulham stay?
 Neymar and Roque Mesa Quevedo in action during the La Liga game between Las Palmas and Barcelona on February 20, 2016
Liverpool, Spurs, Everton show interest in Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa?
Liverpool to face Bayern in friendly?Why Liverpool's run against PL's top sides will endEmre Can: 'Contract delay not about money'Lovren plays for Liverpool's U23sJamie Carragher expecting Emre Can exit
Mignolet: 'Win over Burnley is big step'Klopp rules Henderson out of England squadWijnaldum hails Liverpool's "fighting spirit"Redknapp: 'Coutinho has lost his magic'Jurgen Klopp pleased with 'ugly' win
> Liverpool Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Julian Brandt of Germany is challenged by Berenfelos Nikita of Latvia during the match between U19 Latvia and U19 Germany in the U19 Euro Qualifier on October 12, 2013
Bayern Munich 'hold talks with Liverpool target Julian Brandt'
 Thomas Muller celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Darmstadt on February 20, 2016
Report: Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller keen to join Manchester United
 Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Liverpool to face Bayern Munich in pre-season friendly?
Bayern: 'Joshua Kimmich not for sale'Hoeness: 'Bayern to focus on own talent'Kimmich "not satisfied" with playing timeBayern, PSG want Napoli's Ghoulam?Alonso: 'Liverpool made me into a man'
Wenger takes blame for Bayern collapseXabi Alonso bids "farewell" to footballMats Hummels has "no pity" for ArsenalArsenal charged by UEFA for fan behaviourLewandowski's agent responds to United link
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Bayer Leverkusen News
Julian Brandt of Germany is challenged by Berenfelos Nikita of Latvia during the match between U19 Latvia and U19 Germany in the U19 Euro Qualifier on October 12, 2013
Bayern Munich 'hold talks with Liverpool target Julian Brandt'
 Bayer 04 Leverkusen head coach Roger Schmidt looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between AS Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Olimpico Stadium on November 4, 2015
Roger Schmidt sacked by Bayer Leverkusen
 Julian Brandt of Germany is challenged by Berenfelos Nikita of Latvia during the match between U19 Latvia and U19 Germany in the U19 Euro Qualifier on October 12, 2013
Real Madrid 'following Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt'
Result: Atletico secure first-leg advantageTeam News: Oblak returns to make Atletico benchLive Commentary: Bayer 2-4 Atletico - as it happenedChicharito offered LA Galaxy move?Dortmund boss in frame to replace Wenger?
Calhanoglu to waive Leverkusen wagesCalhanoglu: 'No truth to Chelsea rumours'Calhanoglu keen on summer Chelsea moveCalhanoglu receives four-month FIFA banLiverpool to pay winger's buy-out clause?
> Bayer Leverkusen Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 