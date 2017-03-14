Liverpool to face Bayern Munich in pre-season friendly?

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Liverpool are reportedly under consideration for a place in the Audi Cup in the summer, where they would likely face hosts Bayern Munich.
The organisers of the Audi Cup have reportedly placed Liverpool under consideration for a place in the tournament during the summer.

The pre-season competition - which takes place every two years - features four teams, including hosts Bayern Munich, with each club guaranteed two games in two days.

According to The Liverpool Echo, there is a possibility of Liverpool being included, which would provide Jurgen Klopp with the opportunity of facing a familiar match-up with Bayern after previously going head-to-head with the Bundesliga giants during his time with Borussia Dortmund.

The two sides have only met once in a competitive match since 1981, with the European Super Cup final being contested in 2001.

The tournament is scheduled to take place on August 1 and August 2.

Dejan Lovren in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
