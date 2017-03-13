Liverpool midfielder Emre Can rejects suggestions that he is delaying signing a new deal because of financial reasons.

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has rubbished suggestions that he is yet to sign a new contract at Anfield because of wage demands.

Questions have been raised over the long-term future of the Germany international, who joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to be keen for Can to pen fresh terms, and even though the player himself has insisted that he is happy at Anfield, he admits that his delay is "about the future".

"I read it was about money but it isn't about money. It is never about the money," The Telegraph quotes Can as saying. "We've had a few good meetings and everything is fine. I am happy at Liverpool. You never know what will happen in football but I am happy here and I am still contracted here. Everything is fine.

"It is about the future, what happens. The last few months the most important thing has been that I am pain-free and we have spoken more about that than the contract. We will speak in the next few weeks and months and see what happens.

"I want to play injury-free. The meetings are with my agent but I am very happy at Liverpool. In the future I can play for many years at Liverpool."

Can has struggled for consistency on the pitch this season, but he managed to score the winning goal in a 2-1 triumph over Burnley at Anfield on Sunday.