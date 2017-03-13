Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that there is a "good chance" that Emre Can will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has been in and out of the Liverpool side so far this season and is stalling on a new contract, with his current deal due to expire next year.

Carragher believes that Can's best position is as a holding midfielder, but does not believe that the Germany international would make Jurgen Klopp's first-choice side due to the presence of captain Jordan Henderson.

"Can's big problem is that I don't think he's a versatile player but he's played in four or five positions for Liverpool," The Mirror quotes Carragher as saying.

"The only position I think he can play is the one he played [against Burnley], the sitting midfielder, because he needs legs around him. [Klopp] is playing Jordan Henderson ahead of him. Now, he's got a contract situation at the moment, Emre Can. Is he going to sign it? Is he not? I think he may have 12 months at the end of the season.

"So there is a good chance he may not be here next season. I don't see, when the first XI is picked, where else he can play except that role. That role is for the captain Jordan Henderson, who I can see how much he is missed in the last three or four games he's been out."

Can has scored four goals for Liverpool this season, including the winner in Sunday's 2-1 triumph over Burnley.