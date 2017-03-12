Sean Dyche is disappointed that Burnley let a one-goal lead slip to lose 2-1 against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Ashley Barnes fired the Clarets in front early on in the Premier League clash, but the Reds struck back with goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can to claim all three points.

"It's a tough one to take," Dyche told Sky Sports News. "We came here with a good gameplan and a firm mentality and scored a sublime goal, but then they scored with their first shot on target. They got a bit lucky with the bounce off Ben Mee and it lands to [Wijnaldum].

"We maintained a good standard in the second half, then they got a soft goal from distance by our standards, but we responded well and created one or two really good chances late on and limited them to very few.

"I said before the game that possession doesn't win games and goals do, but we were on the wrong side of it and maybe a little bit unjustly. We deserved something from the game with the performance."

Burnley are still yet to win a game away from home in the Premier League this season.