Mar 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,145
Liverpool
2-1
Burnley
Wijnaldum (45'), Can (61')
Can (63'), Lallana (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Barnes (7')
Mee (37'), Barton (58')

Sean Dyche disappointed with Burnley defeat at Liverpool

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Sean Dyche is disappointed that Burnley let a one-goal lead slip to lose 2-1 against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 20:46 UK

Sean Dyche has struggled to hide his disappointment after Burnley let a lead slip to lose 2-1 against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Ashley Barnes fired the Clarets in front early on in the Premier League clash, but the Reds struck back with goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can to claim all three points.

"It's a tough one to take," Dyche told Sky Sports News. "We came here with a good gameplan and a firm mentality and scored a sublime goal, but then they scored with their first shot on target. They got a bit lucky with the bounce off Ben Mee and it lands to [Wijnaldum].

"We maintained a good standard in the second half, then they got a soft goal from distance by our standards, but we responded well and created one or two really good chances late on and limited them to very few.

"I said before the game that possession doesn't win games and goals do, but we were on the wrong side of it and maybe a little bit unjustly. We deserved something from the game with the performance."

Burnley are still yet to win a game away from home in the Premier League this season.

Ashley Barnes and Ragnar Klavan in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Read Next:
Barnes draws positives from Reds reverse
>
View our homepages for Sean Dyche, Ashley Barnes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Emre Can, Ben mee, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
Geworginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Result: Liverpool fight back to see off Burnley
 Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche disappointed with Burnley defeat at Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp pleased with 'ugly' winBarnes draws positives from Reds reverseTeam News: Origi replaces Firmino for LiverpoolFlanagan eager to prove himself at LiverpoolAndre Gray sets sights on England call-up
Klopp: 'Liverpool up for Burnley fight'Preview: Liverpool vs. BurnleyHenderson, Sturridge 'major doubts for Burnley'Dyche: 'Gray can continue to improve'Joey Barton betting case hearing adjourned
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 