Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet describes his side's 2-1 win over Burnley as a "big step forward" for the club following their recent poor form.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has described his side's 2-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday as a "big step forward" for the team.

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can saw the Reds overcome an early deficit to beat the Clarets at Anfield, recording back-to-back wins for the first time in 2017.

It was also the first time that Liverpool had beaten a team in the bottom half of the table since December, and Mignolet was pleased to see his side grind out a hard-fought victory.

"It was a day when it was all about the result rather than the performance. We knew beforehand what everyone was saying about how we didn't manage to get results against the lower teams who play a different style of football compared to the top teams. Although we went behind, we fought back by playing old school, English football. We fought for everything," he told reporters.

"The only thing that mattered was the three points. That was our objective and we achieved it with a lot of hard work and by winning a lot of battles out there. It's not really hard to do, it's just about making sure your mindset is right and being prepared for it. You have to accept that sometimes you need to grind out three points. It's a big step forward for us and we have to learn from this.

"We need to use the experience of this game because there will be other games like this before the end of the season. There's no point speaking about the way we played and why we didn't create more chances because playing a team like Burnley is so different to when you play against a top team, who let you play football.

"It's done and dusted. Now we forget that game and move on to the next one. Now the next two games are very big - Man City and then the derby after the international break. They will be different games compared to Burnley. It's a different kind of game when it's on the floor."

The win took Liverpool five points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table.