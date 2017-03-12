Mar 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,145
Liverpool
2-1
Burnley
Wijnaldum (45'), Can (61')
Can (63'), Lallana (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Barnes (7')
Mee (37'), Barton (58')

Simon Mignolet: 'Win over Burnley is a big step forward for Liverpool'

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
© Getty Images
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet describes his side's 2-1 win over Burnley as a "big step forward" for the club following their recent poor form.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 13:20 UK

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has described his side's 2-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday as a "big step forward" for the team.

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can saw the Reds overcome an early deficit to beat the Clarets at Anfield, recording back-to-back wins for the first time in 2017.

It was also the first time that Liverpool had beaten a team in the bottom half of the table since December, and Mignolet was pleased to see his side grind out a hard-fought victory.

"It was a day when it was all about the result rather than the performance. We knew beforehand what everyone was saying about how we didn't manage to get results against the lower teams who play a different style of football compared to the top teams. Although we went behind, we fought back by playing old school, English football. We fought for everything," he told reporters.

"The only thing that mattered was the three points. That was our objective and we achieved it with a lot of hard work and by winning a lot of battles out there. It's not really hard to do, it's just about making sure your mindset is right and being prepared for it. You have to accept that sometimes you need to grind out three points. It's a big step forward for us and we have to learn from this.

"We need to use the experience of this game because there will be other games like this before the end of the season. There's no point speaking about the way we played and why we didn't create more chances because playing a team like Burnley is so different to when you play against a top team, who let you play football.

"It's done and dusted. Now we forget that game and move on to the next one. Now the next two games are very big - Man City and then the derby after the international break. They will be different games compared to Burnley. It's a different kind of game when it's on the floor."

The win took Liverpool five points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Ashley Barnes and Ragnar Klavan in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Read Next:
Barnes draws positives from Reds reverse
>
View our homepages for Simon Mignolet, Georginio Wijnaldum, Emre Can, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
Simon Mignolet: 'Win over Burnley is a big step forward for Liverpool'
 Geworginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Result: Liverpool fight back to see off Burnley
Klopp rules Henderson out of England squadWijnaldum hails Liverpool's "fighting spirit"Redknapp: 'Coutinho has lost his magic'Jurgen Klopp pleased with 'ugly' winBarnes draws positives from Reds reverse
Team News: Origi replaces Firmino for LiverpoolWest Ham to replace Carroll with Sturridge?Klopp: 'Liverpool progress clear to see'Liverpool 'confident of landing Fulham teen'Williams has "no intention of leaving" Bilbao
> Liverpool Homepage
More Burnley News
Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
Simon Mignolet: 'Win over Burnley is a big step forward for Liverpool'
 Geworginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Emre Can celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Result: Liverpool fight back to see off Burnley
Dyche disappointed with Burnley loss at AnfieldJurgen Klopp pleased with 'ugly' winBarnes draws positives from Reds reverseTeam News: Origi replaces Firmino for LiverpoolFlanagan eager to prove himself at Liverpool
Andre Gray sets sights on England call-upKlopp: 'Liverpool up for Burnley fight'Preview: Liverpool vs. BurnleyHenderson, Sturridge 'major doubts for Burnley'Dyche: 'Gray can continue to improve'
> Burnley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 