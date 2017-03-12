Jurgen Klopp: 'Jordan Henderson has no chance of featuring for England'

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has "no chance" of featuring in the England squad when it is named next week, according to Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 20:19 UK

The 26-year-old midfielder has missed the last three games with a foot injury and will also not be involved in his side's trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

"No chance. The break [between games after City] hopefully is two weeks, we hope that will bring him back but there will be no game [for him] in this time," Klopp is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying.

"He cannot train, for sure he cannot play against City. It makes sense he is doing the rehab. Hopefully he can run in the second week of the international break and then we will have to see."

England boss Gareth Southgate is due to name his squad on Thursday for a friendly with Germany on March 22 and a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania four days later.

Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard walks by the pitch before the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Merseyside on May 16, 2015
