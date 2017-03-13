Dejan Lovren steps up recovery from injury by playing for Liverpool Under-23s

Dejan Lovren completes 73 minutes for Liverpool's Under-23s in a bid to prove his fitness after suffering a back injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 21:31 UK

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is edging closer to full fitness after having a run-out for the Under-23s on Monday night.

The Croatian missed three games in a row with a knee injury, but returned to the matchday squad for the Reds' 3-1 victory over Arsenal on March 4.

Manager Jurgen Klopp left the centre-back out of last weekend's 2-1 triumph over Burnley after suffering a back problem in training, and now Lovren has tried to prove his fitness with the development squad.

The club confirmed on Twitter that the defender completed 73 minutes of the young Reds' 2-0 win over Chelsea at Prenton Park.

Klopp was in attendance to watch the match, while academy coach Steven Gerrard also sat in the crowd.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 25, 2016
Read Next:
Sturridge suffers fresh injury setback
>
View our homepages for Dejan Lovren, Jurgen Klopp, Steven Gerrard, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Dejan Lovren in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Dejan Lovren steps up recovery from injury by playing for Liverpool Under-23s
 Geworginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-1 Burnley - as it happened
 Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Liverpool 'confident of landing Fulham teen Ryan Sessegnon'
Jamie Carragher expecting Emre Can exitMignolet: 'Win over Burnley is big step'Klopp rules Henderson out of England squadWijnaldum hails Liverpool's "fighting spirit"Redknapp: 'Coutinho has lost his magic'
Jurgen Klopp pleased with 'ugly' winBarnes draws positives from Reds reverseResult: Liverpool fight back to see off BurnleyTeam News: Origi replaces Firmino for LiverpoolWest Ham to replace Carroll with Sturridge?
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 