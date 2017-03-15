New Transfer Talk header

Report: Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller keen to join Manchester United

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller is reportedly keen on moving to Manchester United.
Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller is reportedly interested in joining Manchester United this summer.

The German World Cup winner has been linked to the Red Devils in the past, but Bayern have so far refused to budge.

The 27-year-old has been part of the Bayern setup since 2000 when he joined the club's academy, and he has gone on to win a plethora of trophies, including five Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

This season, though, he has struggled for regular game time under head coach Carlo Ancelotti having started just 18 Bundesliga games and four in Europe.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Muller is open to joining another club in search of more first-team football and he is leaning towards United due to the opportunity to work under manager Jose Mourinho.

Muller has scored five goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

