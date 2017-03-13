Joshua Kimmich "not satisfied" with playing time at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich admits that he is "not satisfied" with his lack of playing time amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester City.
Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich has admitted that he is "not satisfied" with his lack of playing time at the club since the turn of the year.

The 22-year-old has made just 10 Bundesliga starts for the German giants so far this season, the most recent of which came almost a month ago, despite being able to play in defence or midfield.

Speculation has surfaced linking Kimmich with a reunion with former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, and the Germany international admitted that something needs to change regarding his situation at the club.

When asked whether he accepted Carlo Ancelotti's reasons for taking him out of the side, Kimmich told reporters: "It does not matter whether I understand it or not. The fact is I'm not satisfied with it and I want to change it.

"The coach knows I can play as a number six and at right-back, also in the centre of defence. From that he has many options to use me.

"I know my weaknesses and work on them – especially when I'm not playing, I try to do more. In the Bundesliga we have a good lead now and maybe [the team] will be rotated."

Bayern are currently 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

