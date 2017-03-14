New Transfer Talk header

Bayern Munich: 'Joshua Kimmich not for sale'

Joshua Kimmich and Jonas in action during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says that Joshua Kimmich, who has been linked with Manchester City, is 'not for sale'.
Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted that Joshua Kimmich is 'not for sale'.

The 22-year-old admitted earlier this week that he was "not satisfied" with his lack of playing time at the Allianz Arena this season.

The defender has only started 10 Bundesliga matches for Bayern this season, and it had been reported that Manchester City were eyeing a summer move for the German international.

Rummenigge, however, has branded Kimmich "our successor to Philipp Lahm" and has insisted that the full-back, who can also play in midfield, will be a key player for Bayern next season.

"We have big plans for him in the future," he told Sky Sports News. "He will be, quite literally, our successor to Philipp Lahm. From next season, he'll get more and more minutes. That's Carlo Ancelotti's plan, at least."

Kimmich, who joined Bayern from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2015, made 36 appearances under Pep Guardiola at the Allianz Arena last season.

