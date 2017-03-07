Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti denies speculation linking him with a move for Everton full-back Seamus Coleman as a possible replacement for Philipp Lahm.

Current Bayern right-back Philipp Lahm last month announced his decision to retire at the end of the season, leaving the German giants to consider possible replacements for their long-serving skipper.

Coleman has emerged as one of the Premier League's leading defenders in recent years, making almost 250 appearances for Everton since joining from Sligo Rovers in 2009 for the paltry sum of £60,000.

The 28-year-old was a surprise name linked with the Allianz Arena, but when asked whether there was any interest in the Republic of Ireland international from Bayern, Ancelotti responded with a conclusive: "No".

Lahm has spent his entire career with Bayern Munich, making more than 500 appearances and helping the club to win 20 trophies.