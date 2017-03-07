New Transfer Talk header

Carlo Ancelotti denies Bayern Munich interest in Seamus Coleman

Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in action during his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti denies speculation linking him with a move for Everton full-back Seamus Coleman as a possible replacement for Philipp Lahm.
Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has denied speculation that he is considering a shock move for Everton full-back Seamus Coleman.

Current Bayern right-back Philipp Lahm last month announced his decision to retire at the end of the season, leaving the German giants to consider possible replacements for their long-serving skipper.

Coleman has emerged as one of the Premier League's leading defenders in recent years, making almost 250 appearances for Everton since joining from Sligo Rovers in 2009 for the paltry sum of £60,000.

The 28-year-old was a surprise name linked with the Allianz Arena, but when asked whether there was any interest in the Republic of Ireland international from Bayern, Ancelotti responded with a conclusive: "No".

Lahm has spent his entire career with Bayern Munich, making more than 500 appearances and helping the club to win 20 trophies.

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
