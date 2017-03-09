Crowd generic

Bayern Munich

Spain star Xabi Alonso bids "farewell" to football

Xabi Alonso and Bayern Munich confirm that the Spaniard will retire from football at the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 11:11 UK

Xabi Alonso has confirmed his retirement from football with a cryptic post on social media.

The 35-year-old has featured 27 times for Bayern Munich this season, including playing all 180 minutes in their 10-2 aggregate Champions League last-16 triumph over Arsenal.

There had been reports that the Spaniard was set to hang up his boots at the end of this campaign, and a Twitter post in which he says "farewell" to football appeared to add to the speculation as Bayern later made it clear that he would be retiring at the end of the season.


Club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement: "Bayern would like to thank a great player and a man who has played the Bayern way on and off the pitch excellently.

"Xabi Alonso is one of the greats of world football. He has won everything in his career. He is also an outstanding personality, a gentleman of football."

Alonso has played for Real Sociedad, Liverpool and Real Madrid as well as Bayern, and was part of the glittering Spain team that won three major tournaments in a row between 2008 and 2012.

Thomas Muller celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Darmstadt on February 20, 2016
Read Next:
Muller 'unhappy' with Bayern situation
>
View our homepages for Xabi Alonso, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich (2-10 on agg) - as it happened
 Jordi Alba of Spain jumps on teammate Xabi Alonso in celebration after a goal on a penalty kick by Alonso in the first half during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Spain and Netherlands at Arena Fonte Nova on June 13, 2014
Spain star Xabi Alonso bids "farewell" to football
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Result: Bayern Munich embarrass Arsenal to reach Champions League quarter-finals
Mats Hummels has "no pity" for ArsenalArsenal charged by UEFA for fan beahviourLewandowski's agent responds to United linkWenger: 'Arsenal unlucky against Bayern'Sanchez laughs on bench during thrashing
Wright: 'Worst period in Arsenal history'Arsenal fans stage 'Wenger Out' protestTeam News: Alexis Sanchez recalled for ArsenalAncelotti denies interest in ColemanMan United turn to Lewandowski, Mbappe?
> Bayern Munich Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich23175157134456
2RB Leipzig23154443241949
3Borussia DortmundDortmund23127452252743
4Hoffenheim231011244242041
5Hertha Berlin2311483025537
6Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt2310582624235
7FC Koln238963125633
8Freiburg23103103040-1033
9Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach239592931-232
10Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen2393113638-230
11Mainz 052385103238-629
12Augsburg237792330-728
13Schalke 04Schalke2376102827127
14Werder Bremen2374123043-1325
15Wolfsburg2365122134-1323
16Hamburger SV2365122245-2323
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042353152139-1818
18SV Darmstadt 982333171545-3012
> Full Version
 