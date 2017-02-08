Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admits that the club are "surprised" that Philipp Lahm announced his retirement on Tuesday night.

Rummenigge has claimed that there were talks of the club revealing the news in a joint statement with Lahm, but the 33-year-old decided to tell the media after Bayern's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal.

Lahm, who has won seven Bundesliga titles during his career, has opted to walk away from the sport at the end of the season, one year before his deal expires.

"Bayern Munich are surprised by the actions of Philipp Lahm and his advisor," BBC Sport quotes Rummenigge as saying. "Until yesterday we were expecting to issue a joint statement from Philipp Lahm and Bayern Munich.

"Uli Hoeness and myself had honest, intensive talks in the past months with Philipp about a potential involvement in the management of our club. We want to make it clear that the doors at Bayern Munich will remain open for Philipp."

The German World Cup winner spent 22 years with Bayern and went on to make more than 500 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

As well as title success, Lahm won six DFB-Pokal trophies and reached the Champions League final three times, taking home the much-coveted crown in the 2012-13 campaign when Bayern defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at Wembley.