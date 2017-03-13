Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho describes Paul Pogba as the "best player on the pitch" following his side's defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has slammed Paul Pogba's critics and described the midfielder as the "best player on the pitch" against Chelsea in Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final.

The France international was on the losing side of a 1-0 scoreline at Stamford Bridge.

Even though the £89m man had a relatively quiet game, Mourinho sung the midfielder's praises and accused his critics of being jealous of the 23-year-old's salary.

"We have to be positive, the players were phenomenal but Pogba was by far the best player on the pitch," Mourinho told MUTV. "He was a giant on the pitch. After him, all my other boys were fantastic.

"The specialists will say a lot about him and it comes from envy. They will never ever earn 10 percent of what he does."

United, who re-signed Pogba from Juventus in the summer after letting him leave Old Trafford in 2012, have gone three games in all competitions without a win.