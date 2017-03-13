Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Kante (51')
Costa (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Herrera (20'), Young (79')
Herrera (35')

Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Pogba's 'jealous' critics following FA Cup display

N'Golo Kante celebrates scoring as Paul Pogba watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho describes Paul Pogba as the "best player on the pitch" following his side's defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 12:58 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has slammed Paul Pogba's critics and described the midfielder as the "best player on the pitch" against Chelsea in Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final.

The France international was on the losing side of a 1-0 scoreline at Stamford Bridge.

Even though the £89m man had a relatively quiet game, Mourinho sung the midfielder's praises and accused his critics of being jealous of the 23-year-old's salary.

"We have to be positive, the players were phenomenal but Pogba was by far the best player on the pitch," Mourinho told MUTV. "He was a giant on the pitch. After him, all my other boys were fantastic.

"The specialists will say a lot about him and it comes from envy. They will never ever earn 10 percent of what he does."

United, who re-signed Pogba from Juventus in the summer after letting him leave Old Trafford in 2012, have gone three games in all competitions without a win.

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Your Comments
