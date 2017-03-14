New Transfer Talk header

Andreas Pereira 'unsure' of Manchester United future

Andreas Pereira of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Manchester United FC and VfL Wolfsburg at Old Trafford on September 30, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United attacker Andreas Pereira admits that he is 'unsure' whether he will form part of Jose Mourinho's first-team squad next season.
Manchester United attacker Andreas Pereira has admitted that he is 'unsure' whether he will form part of Jose Mourinho's first-team squad for the 2017-18 campaign.

Pereira, 21, is currently on loan at Spanish side Granada, where he has been a regular this season - scoring four times in 25 La Liga appearances.

Last September, Pereira claimed that Mourinho had offered him assurances over his long-term future in Manchester, but the attacker has conceded that his playing destination for next season is currently unclear.

Pereira told The Guardian: "I spoke to Mourinho about it. I was honest with him and he was honest with me. I like this about him. He said: 'If you stay, you'll get a game, you'll play in the cup', but that's not what I needed and he thought that as well, so it was better to go on loan.

"I told him I would go anywhere he thought fit. He would like me to go to Fulham but it didn't go through and then I had this option. Spain is my kind of football, I was happy Granada were interested. The manager said: 'Look, if you go there and play all season, that's very important'.

"I wanted to feel what it is to play a whole season, have it in my legs, then come back. I didn't want it to be: 'You're a young player going through the youth team'; I didn't want that excuse. Now I've played 30 games, I have experience I can use in Manchester. When you're young on the bench you can't show yourself really. Here, I'm showing I am a good player, ready to play."

"I would love to go back and play at Old Trafford, but if they say: 'Andreas, we would like to loan you out again,' or 'we don't want you any more,' I don't know what I am going to do. But the focus now is Granada."

Pereira scored once in 11 appearances for Man United under Louis van Gaal last season.

