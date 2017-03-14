Manchester United attacker Andreas Pereira admits that he is 'unsure' whether he will form part of Jose Mourinho's first-team squad next season.

Pereira, 21, is currently on loan at Spanish side Granada, where he has been a regular this season - scoring four times in 25 La Liga appearances.

Last September, Pereira claimed that Mourinho had offered him assurances over his long-term future in Manchester, but the attacker has conceded that his playing destination for next season is currently unclear.

Pereira told The Guardian: "I spoke to Mourinho about it. I was honest with him and he was honest with me. I like this about him. He said: 'If you stay, you'll get a game, you'll play in the cup', but that's not what I needed and he thought that as well, so it was better to go on loan.

"I told him I would go anywhere he thought fit. He would like me to go to Fulham but it didn't go through and then I had this option. Spain is my kind of football, I was happy Granada were interested. The manager said: 'Look, if you go there and play all season, that's very important'.

"I wanted to feel what it is to play a whole season, have it in my legs, then come back. I didn't want it to be: 'You're a young player going through the youth team'; I didn't want that excuse. Now I've played 30 games, I have experience I can use in Manchester. When you're young on the bench you can't show yourself really. Here, I'm showing I am a good player, ready to play."

"I would love to go back and play at Old Trafford, but if they say: 'Andreas, we would like to loan you out again,' or 'we don't want you any more,' I don't know what I am going to do. But the focus now is Granada."

Pereira scored once in 11 appearances for Man United under Louis van Gaal last season.