Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
5-1
Arsenal
Robben (11'), Lewandowski (53'), Alcantara (56', 63'), Muller (88')
Hummels (26'), Lahm (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (30')
Mustafi (15'), Sanchez (33'), Xhaka (60')

Carlo Ancelotti praises "perfect" Thiago Alcantara

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
© Getty Images
Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti hails Thiago Alcantara following the midfielder's brace against Arsenal on Wednesday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 12:30 UK

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has lavished praise on Thiago Alcantara after the Spain international scored twice in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Arsenal in the Champions League.

Thiago, picked in the number 10 position ahead of Thomas Muller, hit a second-half brace as Bayern ran out comprehensive winners in the first leg of their last-16 clash at the Allianz Arena.

Ancelotti has said that Thiago's overall performance "was really good", but the fact that the 25-year-old midfielder scored twice made it "a perfect evening for him".

"Thiago played really well. We put him in a position between their lines and that position is really important for us because it allowed us more freedom in attacks and he closed down their moves well," Ancelotti told reporters. "His performance was really good and the fact he scored two goals as well made it a perfect evening for him."

Thiago has now scored five times in 25 appearances for Bayern this season, which represents the best scoring campaign of his professional career.

Martin Keown looks on prior to the pre-season match between Corby Town and Stevenage at Steel Park on August 2, 2011 in Corby, England
Read Next:
Keown: 'Bayern defeat Wenger's lowest point'
>
View our homepages for Thomas Muller, Carlo Ancelotti, Thiago Alcantara, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Result: Ruthless Bayern Munich thrash Arsenal in first leg of Champions League tie
 Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa and Bayern Munich's midfielder Thomas Mueller (R) celebrate scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group F second-leg football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC in Munich, southern Germany,
Why Bayern Munich will be too strong for Arsenal
Ancelotti praises "perfect" ThiagoTeam News: Xhaka brought back into Arsenal XIVidal shoots down rumours of Chelsea moveBallack: 'Arsenal must believe they can win'Hummels: 'No chance of Arsenal dropping Ozil'
United 'tried to sign Thomas Muller'Ancelotti: 'Past record counts for nothing'Arjen Robben: 'Arsenal pose big threat'Xabi Alonso doubtful for Arsenal matchPreview: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal
> Bayern Munich Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich20154145123349
2RB Leipzig20133436201642
3Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt2010552518735
4Borussia DortmundDortmund2097440231734
5Hoffenheim20810236211534
6Hertha Berlin2010372723433
7FC Koln2088429181132
8Freiburg209292634-829
9Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen208393129227
10Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach207582227-526
11Schalke 04Schalke207492421325
12Mainz 05207492935-625
13Augsburg206681824-624
14Wolfsburg2064101928-922
15Hamburger SV2054111935-1619
16Werder Bremen2044122442-1816
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042043131732-1515
18SV Darmstadt 982033141439-2512
> Full Version