Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can: 'Contract delay is not about money'
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can rejects suggestions that he is delaying signing a new deal because of financial reasons. Read more.

RB Leipzig 'confident of keeping Naby Keita'
RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Ragnick says that his club are confident of keeping in-demand midfielder Naby Keita beyond the end of the season. Read more.

Juventus 'ready to tie up Moise Kean deal'
Juventus are confident that 17-year-old striker Moise Kean will sign a new three-year contract with the club, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Manchester United want Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
A report claims that Manchester United could move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the season. Read more.

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira delaying MLS move
Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira says that he wants to win the Champions League before leaving European football for the MLS. Read more.

Chelsea 'eye Rangers teenager Billy Gilmour'
A report claims that Chelsea are confident of beating a host of clubs to the signature of Rangers teenager Billy Gilmour. Read more.

Romelu Lukaku 'not ready to sign new Everton deal'
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly not yet ready to sign a new five-year contract at the club. Read more.

Charlie Adam wants new Stoke City deal
Experienced midfielder Charlie Adam says that he wants to sign a new contract at Stoke City. Read more.

Atletico Madrid 'want Giovanni Simeone'
A report claims that Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone could bring his son Giovanni Simeone, who represents Genoa, to the Vicente Calderon this summer. Read more.

Pep Guardiola: 'Yaya Toure will have pick of clubs'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that Yaya Toure will have the pick of a number of top-level clubs if he leaves the Etihad this summer. Read more.

Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain want Napoli's Faouzi Ghoulam?
Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly join Manchester City in the race for Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam. Read more.

Andres Iniesta contract talks 'on hold'
A report claims that Andres Iniesta wants to place contract talks with Barcelona on hold until the end of the season. Read more.

Barcelona 'hold Andrea Belotti talks'
A report claims that Barcelona and Torino met last week to discuss a possible summer move for Italian striker Andrea Belotti. Read more.

Report: 'Middlesbrough value Ben Gibson at £30m'
A report claims that Premier League leaders Chelsea have been quoted £30m for Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson. Read more.

Jack Wilshere: 'Arsenal future can wait'
On-loan midfielder Jack Wilshere insists that his future with Arsenal can wait until the end of the season. Read more.

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Swansea City celebrates scoring his team's first goal against Norwich City at Liberty Stadium on March 5, 2016
