Atletico Madrid 'want Giovanni Simeone'

Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© Getty Images
A report claims that Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone could bring his son Giovanni Simeone, who represents Genoa, to the Vicente Calderon this summer.
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone could reportedly bring his son Giovanni Simeone to the Vicente Calderon this summer.

Giovanni Simeone, who has also been linked with Sevilla and Villarreal, has scored 10 goals in 26 appearances for Genoa this season after moving to Italy from River Plate last summer.

Sevilla and Villarreal are both said to have failed with £15m bids for the attacker in the January transfer window, but according to Tuttomercatoweb, it is now Atletico that lead the race as Diego Simeone looks at signing his son.

Giovanni Simeone, who has made three appearances for the Argentina Under-23 side, came through the youth system at River Plate before representing the Argentine side's first team for three seasons.

The 21-year-old was born in Buenos Aires while his father was playing for Atletico.

Atletico Madrid's Argentinian coach Diego Simeone gestures during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs RCD Espanyol at the Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid on November 28, 2015.
Simeone Junior eyes Atletico move
