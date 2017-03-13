New Transfer Talk header

Charlie Adam wants new Stoke City deal

Charlie Adam of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Britannia Stadium on August 29, 2015
Experienced midfielder Charlie Adam says that he wants to sign a new contract at Stoke City.
Monday, March 13, 2017

Experienced midfielder Charlie Adam has revealed that he wants to sign a new contract at Stoke City.

The 31-year-old's current deal at the Britannia Stadium will expire this summer, and it had been thought that the Scottish international would seek pastures new at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Adam, however, has claimed that he is "looking to extend as soon as possible" as he attempts to add to his five seasons with the Potters.

"I'm looking to extend as soon as possible. This is a terrific club and I've had a great few years here. It's constantly evolving, with better and better players being brought in all the time," Adam told the Sunday Post. "That can make it harder to get a game, right enough, but I enjoy that sort of challenge."

Adam has scored once in 19 Premier League appearances this season.

Charlie Adam celebrates scoring for Stoke City on May 9, 2015
