Charlie Adam wants new Stoke City deal

Experienced midfielder Charlie Adam has revealed that he wants to sign a new contract at Stoke City.

The 31-year-old's current deal at the Britannia Stadium will expire this summer, and it had been thought that the Scottish international would seek pastures new at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Adam, however, has claimed that he is "looking to extend as soon as possible" as he attempts to add to his five seasons with the Potters.

"I'm looking to extend as soon as possible. This is a terrific club and I've had a great few years here. It's constantly evolving, with better and better players being brought in all the time," Adam told the Sunday Post. "That can make it harder to get a game, right enough, but I enjoy that sort of challenge."

Adam has scored once in 19 Premier League appearances this season.