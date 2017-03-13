New Transfer Talk header

Andres Iniesta contract talks 'on hold'

Andres Iniesta of Barcelona and Spain happily poses for photographs at the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015 at the Kongresshaus on January 11, 2016
A report claims that Andres Iniesta wants to place contract talks with Barcelona on hold until the end of the season.
Andres Iniesta is reportedly keen to wait until the end of the season before discussing his future with Barcelona.

The veteran midfielder is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal at Camp Nou, but it is understood that the Spanish champions want to tie Iniesta to a two-year extension.

According to Mundo Deportivo, however, the Spain international wants to leave contract negotiations until the end of the season as he bids to overcome a succession of injuries which have harmed his 2016-17 campaign.

The World Cup winner has only started seven La Liga matches for Barcelona this season, although he has appeared six times in the Champions League.

The 32-year-old has made more than 600 appearances for the Catalan giants since his first-team debut in 2002, while he has won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues during his time at Camp Nou.

