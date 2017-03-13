Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira says that he wants to win the Champions League before leaving European football for the MLS.

Sami Khedira has revealed that he intends to move to the MLS before hanging up his boots, but is currently in no rush to leave Juventus as he looks to win the Champions League with the Italian outfit.

Khedira, 29, has been consistently linked with a move to North America in recent seasons, despite the fact that the German international remains a key figure at Juventus.

The midfielder has claimed that he will move to the MLS in the latter stages of his career, although he wants to play "at a high level for a few more years".

"It's a must to try to win the Champions League," Khedira told La Repubblica. "This could be the right season. To win in Europe you need stability, form and luck: it's a combination of factors.

"We certainly have the quality as well as the willingness to sacrifice for this team. I'll go to America but not now. I want to play at a high level for a few more years.

"I want to win the Champions League and I want to defend the World Cup trophy with Germany. I wouldn't be able to do all that in the USA or China. I also earn well here, by the way."

Khedira has scored four times in 24 Serie A appearances for Juventus this season.