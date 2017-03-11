Massimiliano Allegri 'gives Arsenal three-week deadline'

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri smiles during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Manchester City FC at Juventus Arena on November 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri reportedly gives Arsenal three weeks to decide if they want him to replace Arsene Wenger.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 13:27 UK

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly given Arsenal three weeks to decide if they want him to take over at the Emirates.

The 49-year-old has emerged as the prime candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger in North London in recent weeks, with speculation rife that the Frenchman is about to call time on his 21-year stint in charge of the side.

According to the Daily Star, Allegri is "well aware" of Arsenal's interest in him and has given them until the end of the month to make an official approach.

The Serie A side are thought to have offered Allegri an extension to his current deal, which expires at the end of next season, but he has stalled on signing amid links with the Gunners and Spanish giants Barcelona, who are in the market for a new coach following Luis Enrique's resignation.

Wenger has claimed that he will make a decision on his future before the end of next month.

Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
