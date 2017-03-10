New Transfer Talk header

Juventus 'join Inaki Williams race'

Athletic Bilbao's Spanish forward Inaki Williams celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europe League round of 32 football match Torino Vs Athletic Bilbao on February 19, 2015
Juventus reportedly join Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool in the race to sign Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams.
Friday, March 10, 2017

Juventus have reportedly joined the race for Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams.

Williams, 22, broke into the Bilbao first team during the 2014-15 campaign and has developed into a key player for the Basque outfit - scoring 13 goals last season and five times this term.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have both been linked with moves for the Spain international, and Williams claimed last month that he would consider departing San Mames in order to play at a higher level.

According to AS, Juventus have been impressed with the forward's development this season, although Williams's release clause of £42.5m could prove problematic.

The Spaniard signed a new long-term deal with his Basque club in 2016.

Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring his second goal during the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
