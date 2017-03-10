Juventus 'join Inaki Williams race'

Juventus reportedly join Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool in the race to sign Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams.

Williams, 22, broke into the Bilbao first team during the 2014-15 campaign and has developed into a key player for the Basque outfit - scoring 13 goals last season and five times this term.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have both been linked with moves for the Spain international, and Williams claimed last month that he would consider departing San Mames in order to play at a higher level.

According to AS, Juventus have been impressed with the forward's development this season, although Williams's release clause of £42.5m could prove problematic.

The Spaniard signed a new long-term deal with his Basque club in 2016.