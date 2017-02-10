New Transfer Talk header

Inaki Williams: 'I could leave Athletic Bilbao'

Athletic Bilbao's Spanish forward Inaki Williams celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europe League round of 32 football match Torino Vs Athletic Bilbao on February 19, 2015
Inaki Williams says that while his "first option" is to stay at Athletic Bilbao, he would consider a move away from the Spanish outfit.
Friday, February 10, 2017

Inaki Williams has insisted that while his "first option" is to stay at Athletic Bilbao, he would consider a move away from the Spanish outfit if an attractive offer arrived.

Williams, 22, broke into the Bilbao first team during the 2014-15 campaign and has developed into a key player for the Basque outfit - scoring 13 goals last season and four times this term.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have both been linked with moves for the Spain international and Williams has claimed that he would consider departing San Mames in order to play at a higher level.

"The first thing I would do is talk to the president," Williams told Sportium. "Lots of things are coming out in the news but I am calm. If [clubs] are looking at me it's because I'm doing things well. I'm very lucky.

"If tomorrow I had to leave I would always be very honest with Athletic. They've given me everything. Staying put is my first option right now though."

Williams has a release clause of £42.5m in his current Bilbao deal.

Luiz Suarez and Aymeric Laporte in action during the Copa del Rey game between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao on January 27, 2016
Athletic Bilbao's Spanish forward Inaki Williams celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europe League round of 32 football match Torino Vs Athletic Bilbao on February 19, 2015
expand