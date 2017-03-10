New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool to re-open contract talks with midfielder Emre Can?

Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Emre Can's representatives are holding out for a contract worth £100,000 a week for the Liverpool midfielder, according to a report.
Liverpool will reportedly hold further talks with midfielder Emre Can over a new deal at the end of the season, amid talk that he is wanted by Italian giants Juventus.

The Germany international is into the final 18 months of his current contract at Anfield and was recently touted with a summer move to Turin, a couple of months after initial discussions with the Reds broke down.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has remained relatively coy on the subject when brought up in the past, but he did recently admit that the £10m signing from Bayer Leverkusen was a part of his long-term thinking.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are keen to sort out Can's future at the end of the season to put an end to the ongoing speculation, with the player's representatives said to be seeking around £100,000 per week.

Can, currently on half that amount, has featured 29 times for Liverpool in all competitions this season and scored three times.

