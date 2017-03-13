Jack Wilshere: 'Arsenal future can wait'

On-loan midfielder Jack Wilshere insists that his future with Arsenal can wait until the end of the season.

The England international, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth, will have just 12 months left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium when he returns to the London club this summer.

Wilshere, however, has said that he is "not thinking" about his future with the Gunners and is instead focusing all of his attention on helping Bournemouth secure another season of Premier League football.

"I'm not thinking about my future. I've got a year left at Arsenal and as soon as the season ends I'll sit down and I'll think about it," Wilshere told reporters.

"But my main concern at the moment is trying to keep Bournemouth in this league because no matter what happens next year, if I'm here if I'm not, if I'm at Arsenal – whatever – you know no-one wants a relegation next to their name.

"You don't want to be involved in a team that got relegated so that's what we're doing now, trying to put Bournemouth in a good position and at the end of the season I'll have a think about it."

Wilshere, 25, has made 22 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season.