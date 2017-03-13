New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Pep Guardiola: 'Yaya Toure will have pick of clubs'

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that Yaya Toure will have the pick of a number of top-level clubs if he leaves the Etihad this summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Yaya Toure will have the pick of a number of big European clubs if he leaves Manchester City this summer.

Toure's Man City career appeared over when Guardiola took charge at the start of the season, but the experienced midfielder has recovered his starting role at the Etihad in recent months.

The former Barcelona midfielder's contract will expire at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, however, and it is understood that talks over a renewal are yet to begin.

Guardiola has refused to offer any assurances over the 33-year-old's future, but the Spanish coach has insisted that Toure will not be short of interest if he does leave the Citizens.

"He can play for big, big clubs," The Mirror quotes Guardiola as saying. "He can play wherever he wants. He has a big personality and this season, he is helping me by playing top, top football.

"He will play football until he decides because he loves playing. He enjoys playing and loves playing games. When that happens, he will decide. The focus now needs to be on winning games and competitions. We will talk about everything else at the end of the season."

Toure has scored four times in 16 Premier League appearances for Man City this season.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Southampton 'join race for Joe Hart'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Yaya Toure, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola: 'Yaya Toure will have pick of clubs'
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Southampton 'join race for Manchester City keeper Joe Hart'
 Pablo Zabaleta of Manchester City in action the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Report: Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta on radar of West Ham United
Guardiola: 'Season-defining week ahead'Result: Man City coast into FA Cup semi-finalsTeam News: Boro, City shuffle packs ahead of FA Cup clashLive Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester City - as it happenedGuardiola: 'Trophyless season would be a failure'
Karanka: 'Mourinho better than Guardiola'Guardiola targets return to "special" WembleyPep Guardiola coy on Joe Hart's futureMan City defender keen on West Ham move?Guardiola wins PL Manager of the Month award
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 