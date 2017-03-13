Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that Yaya Toure will have the pick of a number of top-level clubs if he leaves the Etihad this summer.

Pep Guardiola has claimed that Yaya Toure will have the pick of a number of big European clubs if he leaves Manchester City this summer.

Toure's Man City career appeared over when Guardiola took charge at the start of the season, but the experienced midfielder has recovered his starting role at the Etihad in recent months.

The former Barcelona midfielder's contract will expire at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, however, and it is understood that talks over a renewal are yet to begin.

Guardiola has refused to offer any assurances over the 33-year-old's future, but the Spanish coach has insisted that Toure will not be short of interest if he does leave the Citizens.

"He can play for big, big clubs," The Mirror quotes Guardiola as saying. "He can play wherever he wants. He has a big personality and this season, he is helping me by playing top, top football.

"He will play football until he decides because he loves playing. He enjoys playing and loves playing games. When that happens, he will decide. The focus now needs to be on winning games and competitions. We will talk about everything else at the end of the season."

Toure has scored four times in 16 Premier League appearances for Man City this season.