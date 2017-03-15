New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Mesut Ozil, Hector Bellerin, Romelu Lukaku

Eidur Gudjohnsen of Chelsea celebrates scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on March 24, 2004
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Report: Swansea City to sign half-brother of Eidur Gudjohnsen
Swansea City reportedly sign Arnor Gudjohnsen, the 16-year-old half-brother of Icelandic football legend Eidur Gudjohnsen, on a two-year scholarship. Read more.

Liverpool, Spurs, Everton show interest in Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa?
Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are all reportedly interested in Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa. Read more.

Romelu Lukaku decides against signing new Everton deal?
Striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly tells Everton that he will not sign a new contract at Goodison Park. Read more.

Bournemouth keen on reunion with Nathan Ake?
Bournemouth are reportedly keen on securing a reunion with Chelsea defender Nathan Ake during the summer. Read more.

Barcelona 'planning £35m Hector Bellerin move'
A report claims that Barcelona will launch a £35m move for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin at the end of the season. Read more.

Jorge Sampaoli wants Alexis Sanchez at Sevilla
Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli says that he would 'love' the chance to work with Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez once again. Read more.

Andreas Pereira 'unsure' of Manchester United future
Manchester United attacker Andreas Pereira admits that he is 'unsure' whether he will form part of Jose Mourinho's first-team squad next season. Read more.

West Ham United 'eye Arsenal's Lucas Perez'
A report claims that West Ham United could move for Arsenal attacker Lucas Perez at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

Bayern Munich: 'Joshua Kimmich not for sale'
Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says that Joshua Kimmich, who has been linked with Manchester City, is 'not for sale'. Read more.

Michael Essien joins Persib Bandung
Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien joins Indonesian side Persib Bandung on a one-year deal. Read more.

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois rejects Real Madrid talk
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois rejects suggestions that he could join Real Madrid this summer. Read more.

Report: Arsenal eye Everton's Idrissa Gueye
A report claims that Arsenal could move for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye at the end of the 2016-17 campaign. Read more.

Bournemouth 'cool Jack Wilshere pursuit'
A report claims that Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is reconsidering pursuing on-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere at the end of the season. Read more.

Chelsea star Diego Costa would not blame Eden Hazard for thinking about exit
Chelsea striker Diego Costa says that he would not blame Eden Hazard for considering a move to one of the major Spanish clubs. Read more.

Report: Manchester United considering shock move for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil
Manchester United are reportedly considering a shock swoop for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil. Read more.

Romelu Lukaku's Everton deal 'held up due to dispute over buyout clause'
Romelu Lukaku's new Everton contract is reportedly in doubt due to the club's unwillingness to insert a release clause worth less than £90m. Read more.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
