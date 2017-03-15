Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Report: Swansea City to sign half-brother of Eidur Gudjohnsen

Swansea City reportedly sign Arnor Gudjohnsen, the 16-year-old half-brother of Icelandic football legend Eidur Gudjohnsen, on a two-year scholarship.

Liverpool, Spurs, Everton show interest in Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa?

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are all reportedly interested in Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa.

Romelu Lukaku decides against signing new Everton deal?

Striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly tells Everton that he will not sign a new contract at Goodison Park.

Bournemouth keen on reunion with Nathan Ake?

Bournemouth are reportedly keen on securing a reunion with Chelsea defender Nathan Ake during the summer.

Barcelona 'planning £35m Hector Bellerin move'

A report claims that Barcelona will launch a £35m move for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin at the end of the season.

Jorge Sampaoli wants Alexis Sanchez at Sevilla

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli says that he would 'love' the chance to work with Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez once again.

Andreas Pereira 'unsure' of Manchester United future

Manchester United attacker Andreas Pereira admits that he is 'unsure' whether he will form part of Jose Mourinho's first-team squad next season.

West Ham United 'eye Arsenal's Lucas Perez'

A report claims that West Ham United could move for Arsenal attacker Lucas Perez at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Bayern Munich: 'Joshua Kimmich not for sale'

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says that Joshua Kimmich, who has been linked with Manchester City, is 'not for sale'.

Michael Essien joins Persib Bandung

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien joins Indonesian side Persib Bandung on a one-year deal.

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois rejects Real Madrid talk

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois rejects suggestions that he could join Real Madrid this summer.

Report: Arsenal eye Everton's Idrissa Gueye

A report claims that Arsenal could move for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Bournemouth 'cool Jack Wilshere pursuit'

A report claims that Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is reconsidering pursuing on-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere at the end of the season.

Chelsea star Diego Costa would not blame Eden Hazard for thinking about exit

Chelsea striker Diego Costa says that he would not blame Eden Hazard for considering a move to one of the major Spanish clubs.

Report: Manchester United considering shock move for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Manchester United are reportedly considering a shock swoop for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil.

Romelu Lukaku's Everton deal 'held up due to dispute over buyout clause'

Romelu Lukaku's new Everton contract is reportedly in doubt due to the club's unwillingness to insert a release clause worth less than £90m.