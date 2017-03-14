New Transfer Talk header

A report claims that Barcelona will launch a £35m move for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin at the end of the season.
Barcelona will reportedly launch a £35m move for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin at the end of the season.

The Spanish champions were strongly linked with a move for their former defender last summer, but Bellerin ultimately signed a new six-and-a-half-year contract with his Premier League club.

Barcelona have still not replaced Dani Alves at Camp Nou, however, and Sergi Roberto has struggled to fill the right-back position for the Catalan giants this season.

The 21-year-old represented Barcelona between 2003 and 2011 before leaving to join Arsenal, where he has developed into one of the most exciting full-backs in the European game.

According to Sport, Barcelona are becoming increasingly confident of re-signing Bellerin this summer, and believe that a £35m offer would convince the Gunners to open talks.

Bellerin, who was part of the Spain squad that competed at Euro 2016 last summer, has made 28 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
