Bournemouth keen on reunion with Nathan Ake?

Nathan Ake in action for Bournemouth on December 4, 2016
Bournemouth are reportedly keen on securing a reunion with Chelsea defender Nathan Ake during the summer.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 17:42 UK

Chelsea defender Nathan Ake has remained a target for Bournemouth, who were unable to keep the player for the duration of his loan spell earlier this season.

In January, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte made the decision to recall Ake after he had impressed for the Cherries in both defence and midfield, with his versatility proving attractive to the Italian ahead of the second half of the campaign.

However, Ake has barely featured over the past two months and according to The Daily Mail, Bournemouth are keen to take the 22-year-old back to the Vitality Stadium.

During his time on the south coast, Ake made 12 appearances in all competitions but since his return to Stamford Bridge, he has only featured in two FA Cup fixtures.

His future at Chelsea remains uncertain, with Conte expected to keep Andreas Christensen - currently on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach - in his first-team squad next season.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Your Comments
