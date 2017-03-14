Bournemouth are reportedly keen on securing a reunion with Chelsea defender Nathan Ake during the summer.

Chelsea defender Nathan Ake has remained a target for Bournemouth, who were unable to keep the player for the duration of his loan spell earlier this season.

In January, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte made the decision to recall Ake after he had impressed for the Cherries in both defence and midfield, with his versatility proving attractive to the Italian ahead of the second half of the campaign.

However, Ake has barely featured over the past two months and according to The Daily Mail, Bournemouth are keen to take the 22-year-old back to the Vitality Stadium.

During his time on the south coast, Ake made 12 appearances in all competitions but since his return to Stamford Bridge, he has only featured in two FA Cup fixtures.

His future at Chelsea remains uncertain, with Conte expected to keep Andreas Christensen - currently on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach - in his first-team squad next season.