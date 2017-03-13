Chelsea manager Antonio Conte slams Manchester United for targeting Eden Hazard in Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has criticised Manchester United for targeting Eden Hazard during Monday night's FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian international was on the end of numerous tackles, one of which resulted in Ander Herrera receiving a second yellow card and subsequent sending-off.

Hazard reached the final whistle unscathed, but Conte was unhappy with Jose Mourinho's tactical approach in the match, which ended 1-0 to Chelsea.

"For Hazard, [for] 20, 25 minutes it was impossible to play football, because he received only kicks," talkSPORT quotes Conte as saying. "A tactic to play and go to kick an opponent? It's not football for me.

"I don't think that I'm crazy and I see only him in this situation. Sometimes when you play against players with great talent, you try to intimidate those players.

"The referee must protect these type of players. When they go out with a bad injury... It's very dangerous to receive a kick from the back."

N'Golo Kante scored the only goal of the game.