New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Borussia Monchengladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teenagers'

Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
German side Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly plotting a move for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Arsenal's Gedion Zelalem.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 17:52 UK

Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly eyeing a double swoop for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Arsenal's Gedion Zelalem.

Loftus-Cheek, 21, has primarily operated as a midfielder in recent seasons but has been transformed into a striker under new Blues manager Antonio Conte, earning him attention from Gladbach boss Dieter Hecking.

Bild claims that Hecking also has his sights set on Gunners midfielder Zelalem, 20, who is currently on loan at Dutch second-tier side VVV-Venlo but is out of contract this summer.

Hecking's strategy is to bring in talented younger players to his first team and already counts Eden Hazard's younger brother Thorgan and Chelsea's on-loan defender Andreas Christensen among his ranks.

Gladbach are currently 11th in the Bundesliga table, 10 points off the European places.

Moenchengladbach's Belgian midfielder Thorgan Hazard during the UEFA Europa League group A football match against FC Zurich on December 9, 2014
Read Next:
Thorgan Hazard not ruling out England return
>
View our homepages for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Gedion Zelalem, Antonio Conte, Dieter Hecking, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Andreas Christensen, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger strikes a pose on September 24, 2016
Arsene Wenger 'bans BBC dressing room camera'
 Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
Borussia Monchengladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teenagers'
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Borussia Dortmund boss in frame to replace Arsene Wenger?
Martinez: 'I want to be Arsenal's no. 1'Wilshere "not sure" over Arsenal futureConte: 'Six teams still in title race'Jenkinson: 'Palace deal wasn't right for me'Juventus join race to sign Sanchez?
Preview: Arsenal vs. Hull CityWenger: 'Arsenal fans should be like Tottenham's'Arsenal beat rivals to signing of Nigerian youngster?Marco Silva: 'More improvement required'Wenger refuses to discuss new contract
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
Borussia Monchengladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teenagers'
 Kevin De Bruyne in action for Manchester City on November 19, 2016
Kevin De Bruyne beats Eden Hazard to 'best Belgian player' award
 Chelsea winger Willian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Antonio Conte brushes off Willian exit rumours
Conte wary of "really tough" Burnley tripDyche: 'Chelsea will be biggest test'Conte refuses to put price on HazardConte: 'Six teams still in title race'Kurt Zouma to discuss Chelsea future
Preview: Burnley vs. ChelseaAntonio Conte: 'Title race is not over'Arsenal beat rivals to signing of Nigerian youngster?Thorgan Hazard not ruling out England returnKoeman hopeful of new Lukaku contract
> Chelsea Homepage
More Borussia Monchengladbach News
Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
Borussia Monchengladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teenagers'
 Moenchengladbach's Belgian midfielder Thorgan Hazard during the UEFA Europa League group A football match against FC Zurich on December 9, 2014
Thorgan Hazard not ruling out return to English football
 Timothee Kolodziejczak celebrates scoring for Sevilla on February 22, 2015
Borussia Monchengladbach sign Timothee Kolodziejczak from Sevilla
Gladbach part ways with SchubertResult: Turan nets hat-trick in Barcelona winLive Commentary: Barcelona 4-0 Gladbach - as it happened Nuri Sahin out for just two weeksResult: Ten-man Man City reach last 16
Live Commentary: Borussia M'bach 1-1 Man City - as it happenedTeam News: Guardiola makes four Man City changesGladbach 'to make official offer for Christensen'Gladbach: 'No chance of Dahoud leaving'Thorgan Hazard: 'I expected to leave Chelsea'
> Borussia Monchengladbach Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version