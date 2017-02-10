German side Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly plotting a move for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Arsenal's Gedion Zelalem.

Loftus-Cheek, 21, has primarily operated as a midfielder in recent seasons but has been transformed into a striker under new Blues manager Antonio Conte, earning him attention from Gladbach boss Dieter Hecking.

Bild claims that Hecking also has his sights set on Gunners midfielder Zelalem, 20, who is currently on loan at Dutch second-tier side VVV-Venlo but is out of contract this summer.

Hecking's strategy is to bring in talented younger players to his first team and already counts Eden Hazard's younger brother Thorgan and Chelsea's on-loan defender Andreas Christensen among his ranks.

Gladbach are currently 11th in the Bundesliga table, 10 points off the European places.