Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has rejected suggestions that he could join Real Madrid this summer.

The Spanish giants are expected to move for a new goalkeeper this summer following Keylor Navas's struggles in recent weeks, and Courtois is believed to be on a list which also includes Manchester United's David de Gea.

Courtois, however, has insisted that he is "not planning on moving" from Stamford Bridge as he focuses on helping Antonio Conte's side collect silverware this season.

"No, I'm not planning on moving. I'm enjoying the success here and I am focused," Courtois told Onda Cero.

Courtois, 24, spent three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid from 2011 to 2014 and the Belgian international has previously spoken of his desire to return to Spain before hanging up his boots.