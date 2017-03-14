Chelsea striker Diego Costa says that he would not blame Eden Hazard for considering a move to one of the major Spanish clubs.

WARNING! This article contains strong language and/or content that some readers may prefer to avoid.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has claimed that Eden Hazard would give serious thought to leaving Stamford Bridge if Real Madrid or Barcelona came calling.

The midfielder has been linked with numerous European giants, including Paris Saint-Germain, throughout his four-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard has been in positive form this season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 26 Premier League appearances this season.

Costa has insisted that his "fucking amazing" teammate is happy with the Blues, but would not blame him for considering a switch to Spain.

"Fuck! If Real Madrid signing Hazard and Thibaut [Courtois], [then] poor Chelsea! Hazard is fucking amazing, he's a top player," Costa told Cadena Cope.

"Barcelona or Real Madrid are going to watch him at any time. Hazard is happy here but when a team like these knocks at the door you have to think about it. He's a world-class player. It is normal that they love him but hopefully he will not leave."

Chelsea currently hold a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after winning 21 of their 27 games.