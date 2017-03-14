New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bournemouth 'cool Jack Wilshere pursuit'

Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
A report claims that Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is reconsidering pursuing on-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere at the end of the season.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 13:14 UK

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is reportedly reconsidering pursuing Jack Wilshere at the end of the season.

The England international joined Bournemouth on loan from Arsenal last summer, and has been a regular for the Cherries during the 2016-17 campaign.

Wilshere has been left out of Howe's starting XI in recent weeks, however, and according to The Sun, the Bournemouth manager is having second thoughts as he considers whether the 25-year-old fits into his plans moving forward.

On Monday, the Arsenal midfielder insisted that his future at the Emirates could wait until the end of the season as he focuses on helping Bournemouth retain their Premier League status.

Wilshere has made 22 Premier League appearances for the Cherries this season.

Jack Wilshere: 'Arsenal future can wait'
