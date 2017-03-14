Bournemouth 'cool Jack Wilshere pursuit'

A report claims that Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is reconsidering pursuing on-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere at the end of the season.

The England international joined Bournemouth on loan from Arsenal last summer, and has been a regular for the Cherries during the 2016-17 campaign.

Wilshere has been left out of Howe's starting XI in recent weeks, however, and according to The Sun, the Bournemouth manager is having second thoughts as he considers whether the 25-year-old fits into his plans moving forward.

On Monday, the Arsenal midfielder insisted that his future at the Emirates could wait until the end of the season as he focuses on helping Bournemouth retain their Premier League status.

Wilshere has made 22 Premier League appearances for the Cherries this season.