Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted that he is relieved after his side emerged victorious from their clash with West Ham United this afternoon.

Joshua King grabbed all three goals for the Cherries - including a 90th-minute winner - in an eventful encounter at the Vitality Stadium that also saw the hosts miss from the penalty spot twice.

The result brought an end to the side's winless streak of eight league games and left them 14th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

"Relief is the overwhelming feeling. It always is in those circumstances – a mixture of emotions but the main one is relief," Howe told reporters afterwards. "It sums up the Premier League really – the ups and downs are extreme but I think we played well.

"Yes we missed two penalties and I was surprised to see Joshua miss it but his strike partner took the next one. There's nothing wrong with that. We had a lot thrown at us and it sums up the run we have had but the lads dug deep and it was a great winning goal. Joshua King has had an outstanding season and is beginning to show true potential.

"The spell we have been on has been hugely frustrating and there are questions raised when you are not winning. It's a demanding league but I am proud of my players - they never give in and showed that again today."

Next up for Howe's men is a home encounter with relegation battlers Swansea City next Saturday evening.