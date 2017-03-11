Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and West Ham United.

Eddie Howe's charges have not won in eight matches, with their 1-1 draw with Manchester United last time out marking the end of a four-game losing streak.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have won just one of their last five league games, but have taken seven points from the last three away matches.

Slaven Bilic's team will break into the top 10 of the league with victory on the South Coast, with Stoke City and Southampton not in action this weekend.

Please note that kickoff is at 3pm GMT.