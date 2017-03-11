Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
West HamWest Ham United
 

Live Commentary: Bournemouth vs. West Ham United

Callum Wilson of Bournemouth scores his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and A.F.C. Bournemouth at the Boleyn Ground on August 22, 2015
© Getty Images
Sports Mole presents live text commentary of the Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and West Ham United.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 14:02 UK

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and West Ham United.

Eddie Howe's charges have not won in eight matches, with their 1-1 draw with Manchester United last time out marking the end of a four-game losing streak.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have won just one of their last five league games, but have taken seven points from the last three away matches.

Slaven Bilic's team will break into the top 10 of the league with victory on the South Coast, with Stoke City and Southampton not in action this weekend.

Please note that kickoff is at 3pm GMT.


2.03pmToday's game at the Vitality Stadium sees the out-of-form Cherries try and claim their first league win of 2017 against a side which was in threat of being caught up in a relegation fight earlier in the season but has bounced back to put themselves within touching distance of the top ten.

2.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and West Ham United.

Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
