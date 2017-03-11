Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
3-2
West HamWest Ham United
King (31', 49', 90')
Pugh (66'), Afobe (72'), Gosling (80'), Cook (92')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Antonio (10'), Ayew (83')
Noble (9'), Obiang (34')

Joshua King: "I could have had four or five"

Joshua King reacts to missing a penalty during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and West Ham United on March 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Bournemouth forward Joshua King admits that he is "fuming" after missing a penalty in his side's win over West Ham United.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 17:28 UK

Bournemouth forward Joshua King has admitted that he was left "fuming" after missing a penalty, despite bagging a hat-trick in his side's 3-2 victory over West Ham United this afternoon.

The Norwegian took his tally for the campaign to 11 with all three goals at the Vitality Stadium, atoning for an earlier mistake that saw him miss from the spot before Michail Antonio opened the scoring for the Hammers just 48 seconds later.

"I was a bit fuming," King told reporters afterwards. "I could have had four or five if I hadn't missed the penalty but I am just happy to help team and get the three points.

"After a good result at Manchester United, there has been a buzz around the training ground and I just had a feeling it was going to be good. We had to work hard for it but I knew we would win.

"I can't describe how important the win is. We have been struggling in 2017 but this is great to get three points."

The result takes the Cherries to 14th in the Premier League table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Your Comments
Benik Afobe reacts to having a penalty saved during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and West Ham United on March 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham United - as it happened
 Joshua King reacts to missing a penalty during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and West Ham United on March 11, 2017
Joshua King: "I could have had four or five"
 Joshua King celebrates levelling the scores during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and West Ham United on March 11, 2017
Result: Joshua King hat-trick gives Bournemouth thrilling win over West Ham United
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
