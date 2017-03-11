Bournemouth forward Joshua King admits that he is "fuming" after missing a penalty in his side's win over West Ham United.

Bournemouth forward Joshua King has admitted that he was left "fuming" after missing a penalty, despite bagging a hat-trick in his side's 3-2 victory over West Ham United this afternoon.

The Norwegian took his tally for the campaign to 11 with all three goals at the Vitality Stadium, atoning for an earlier mistake that saw him miss from the spot before Michail Antonio opened the scoring for the Hammers just 48 seconds later.

"I was a bit fuming," King told reporters afterwards. "I could have had four or five if I hadn't missed the penalty but I am just happy to help team and get the three points.

"After a good result at Manchester United, there has been a buzz around the training ground and I just had a feeling it was going to be good. We had to work hard for it but I knew we would win.

"I can't describe how important the win is. We have been struggling in 2017 but this is great to get three points."

The result takes the Cherries to 14th in the Premier League table, six points clear of the relegation zone.