Paul Clement: 'As many as nine teams in relegation battle'

Swansea City manager Paul Clement claims that as many as nine teams are still in danger of suffering relegation from the Premier League this season.
Swansea City manager Paul Clement has claimed that as many as nine teams are still in danger of being relegated from the Premier League this season.

The Swans sat bottom of the table when Clement took over at the start of January, but they have since won five of their last eight league games to climb up to 16th - five points clear of danger.

Swansea will look to continue their improved form when they take on relegation rivals Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday, but Clement warned of how quickly things can change in the Premier League.

"It is still very close and those gaps can change at any time, both for you and against you. Our focus is very much game to game, we had a very important victory against Burnley last weekend after losing at Chelsea. After every game we've lost, we've responded very well the following week by backing that up with a win," he told reporters.

"Going into this game we know it is very important for both teams. We've got a slight advantage on Hull, but not much. When I came here in January there were four teams in it at the bottom, now it is seven. But it could become four teams again, and it could quite easily become nine. The target is to finish 17th or above, no more than that.

"My thinking is 99% on this season, 1% on next season. We are getting plans in place for pre-season and having conversations about recruitment, what we might want to do in the future. But my focus is on our performances and what points we need (for survival). I do look, but I'm not sure. What I do know is we have to do our best against every single opponent. That's the strategy we'll continue to use up until the last game of the season."

Swansea could move up to 14th with a win over the Tigers.

