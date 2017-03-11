Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-1
SwanseaSwansea City
Niasse (70', 79')
N'Diaye (45'), Huddlestone (56'), Markovic (73')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Mawson (92')
Olsson (45')

Paul Clement: 'We were not good enough'

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
© Getty Images
Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits that his side were "not good enough" in their defeat at relegation rivals Hull City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 17:42 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has admitted that his side were "not good enough" as they lost a relegation six-pointer at Hull City this afternoon.

A brace from Everton's on-loan striker Oumar Niasse helped the Tigers to all three points at the KCOM to leave the Swans 16th in the table and just three points above the dropzone.

"The way we defended was not good enough," Clement told reporters afterwards. "For long periods we looked like we were in control of the game and we were creating opportunities on the counter-attack.

"Two injuries in the first half have hurt us and in the second half we were limited to what we could do. Martin Olsson got hurt and we had to play with an injured player for the rest of the game. Overall we have to be disappointed with how they scored and how open we were.

"There's a lot of football to be played. I didn't think we were anywhere near safe and we are not anywhere near safe now. We have 10 games to go and have to bounce back next week."

Next up for Clement's side is a trip to another of their relegation rivals, Bournemouth, next Saturday evening.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Read Next:
Clement: 'Nine teams in relegation battle'
>
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Oumar Niasse, Martin Olsson, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement: 'We were not good enough'
 Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Result: Oumar Niasse brace earns Hull City vital win over Swansea City
 Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Hull City 2-1 Swansea City - as it happened
Team News: Davies on bench for HullGylfi Sigurdsson 'wanted by Everton'Narsingh: 'Clement gives me confidence'Markovic: 'Home support is important'Clement: 'Llorente a key player for Swans'
Clement: 'Nine teams in relegation battle'Dyche "frustrated" by Swansea defeatClement heaps praise on Fernando LlorentePaul Clement calls for video technologyResult: Llorente denies Burnley at the death
> Swansea City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 