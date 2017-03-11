Paul Clement: 'We were not good enough'

Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits that his side were "not good enough" in their defeat at relegation rivals Hull City.

A brace from Everton's on-loan striker Oumar Niasse helped the Tigers to all three points at the KCOM to leave the Swans 16th in the table and just three points above the dropzone.

"The way we defended was not good enough," Clement told reporters afterwards. "For long periods we looked like we were in control of the game and we were creating opportunities on the counter-attack.

"Two injuries in the first half have hurt us and in the second half we were limited to what we could do. Martin Olsson got hurt and we had to play with an injured player for the rest of the game. Overall we have to be disappointed with how they scored and how open we were.

"There's a lot of football to be played. I didn't think we were anywhere near safe and we are not anywhere near safe now. We have 10 games to go and have to bounce back next week."

Next up for Clement's side is a trip to another of their relegation rivals, Bournemouth, next Saturday evening.