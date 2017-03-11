Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
1-1
West HamWest Ham United
King (31')
LIVE
Antonio (10')

Team News: Simon Francis returns for Bournemouth

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Simon Francis returns for Bournemouth in one of two changes against West Ham United this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 14:49 UK

Simon Francis returns for Bournemouth in one of two changes against West Ham United this afternoon.

Eddie Howe hands the captain a start having been sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Dan Gosling is also involved from the off.

Both changes are enforced due to the suspensions of Tyrone Mings - out for five games - and Andrew Surman following the unpleasantness against Manchester United last weekend.

Adam Federici and Callum Wilson remain out with respective knee injuries.

Slaven Bilic makes one change for the visiting Hammers side as Robert Snodgrass drops to the bench in favour of Michail Antonio, who sat out the defeat to Chelsea last time as he served a one-match ban.

Andy Carroll leads the attack as he goes in search of his 50th Premier League goal, while defender Winston Reid is fit to start despite suffering a leg injury against the Blues.

Bournemouth: Boruc; A Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels; Gosling, Arter; Fraser, Pugh, King; Afobe
Subs: Allsop, B Smith, Cargill, Wilshere, Ibe, Gradel, Mousset

West Ham United: Randolph; Kouyate, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell; Noble, Obiang; Feghouli, Lanzini, Antonio; Carroll
Subs: Adrian, Byram, Masuaku, Collins, Fernandes, Snodgrass, Ayew

Follow all the action from Dean Court with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Kouyate: 'Hammers will be battling'
>
