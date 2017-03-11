Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
West HamWest Ham United
 

Cheikhou Kouyate: 'West Ham United battling for points against Bournemouth'

Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
West Ham United midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate insists that his side will be "battling" in order to secure three points against Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 18:34 UK

West Ham United midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has urged his teammates to show some fighting spirit as they prepare for a battle against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Slaven Bilic's charges have lost their last two league outings and have slipped back into the bottom half of the table, leaving the Senegalese captain to call on his side to get back to winning ways against Eddie Howe's men.

"Of course we do need the points at the moment, because in the last two games we dropped two points against Watford and we lost at home to Chelsea, although of course Chelsea are a fantastic side," Kouyate told the club's official website.

"Now, we have the Bournemouth game coming up and we will be going there to try and take all three points. It's a very important game, then we have Leicester the following week, so we'll be preparing for that game as well.

"We know that many teams go to Bournemouth and don't win, so we know it'll be tough, but we'll be battling as hard as we can to get the win."

The Hammers currently occupy 11th spot in the standings after 27 games played.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic during the EFL Cup (3rd Round) match between West Ham United and Accrington Stanley at the London Stadium on September 21, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 